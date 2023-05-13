'Paani da bulbula' singer Yaqoob Atif passes away at 76

Renowned Pakistani vocalist Yaqoob Atif Bulbula passed away in Lahore on Friday, leaving behind a legacy of his melodious track 'Paani da bulbula'.

Despite battling paralysis for the past two years, Bulbula's talent continued to shine. His funeral congregation was held in Garhi Shahu, where friends, family, and fans gathered to bid their final goodbyes. Pakistani actor Khaled Anam expressed his sorrow on Instagram, announcing the singer's demise and wishing for eternal peace for his soul.

Known affectionately as Bulbula Saheb, the esteemed singer captivated audiences not only in Pakistan but also internationally. He showcased his versatility in film and television, portraying characters ranging from a peon to a king. Notable appearances include PTV plays such as Waris, Andhera Ujala, and Aj di Kahani, as well as films like Pappu Lahoria and many more.

Bulbula held the distinction of being the first-ever Punjabi rap singer, and his debut song 'Zindagi paani da bulbula' was released in October 1979. This iconic track was later sung by Abrarul Haq for the film Zinda Bhaag, released in 2013.

Displaying his vocal talent from a young age, Bulbula was recognized by his school's headmaster, who entrusted him with leading the morning assembly. Starting with reciting 'Lab pe aati hai dua', he eventually expanded his repertoire to include naats.