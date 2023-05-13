Senior journalist Orya Maqbool Jan arrested from house 

LAHORE – Senior journalist and columnist Orya Maqbool Jan was arrested by police from his house, it has emerged.

The news about his arrest was shared by his fellow journalist on Twitter, sparking condemnation from social media users. The reason behind the arrest of the political analyst is yet to surface but it is recalled that he is known as a strong critic of the ruling coalition.

Demanding immediate release of Orya Maqbool Jan, who is also a former bureaucrat, people are calling the action an attack on the freedom of speech.

Earlier, senior anchorpersons Imran Riaz Khan and Aftab Iqbal were arrested from their houses in Lahore. Iqbal has been released while Imran Riaz is still in custody of police.