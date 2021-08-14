Terrorists attack FC vehicle in Balochistan's Loralai, soldier martyred, 2 injured: ISPR
QUETTA – A Frontier Corps soldier has been martyred in an attack by terrorists in Loralai, Balochistan, the military's media wing said Saturday.
According to the statement of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Naik Sharif of the Frontier Corps embraced martyrdom whereas three terrorists were killed in a gunbattle in the southwestern region of the country.
Terrorists ambushed a vehicle of FC troops which was on a routine patrol near the Shahrig area of Loralai. Following the attack, the FC troops responded promptly and killed three of the terrorists. Major Qasim and another soldier were injured who were later evacuated to CMH Quetta.
On Friday, Lance Naik Ziaullah from Mardan embraced martyrdom during an intense exchange of fire in the Sararogha area of South Waziristan.
A terrorist was also killed while another was apprehended during an action by security forces, the apprehended terrorist revealed that they had planned to conduct a fire raid on a military post, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
