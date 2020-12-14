Aima Baig's sister Komal Baig looks stunning on her Nikkah
Share
Komal Baig, a sister of Aima Baig, has tied the knot with a Dubai-based blogger Salem.
Komal and Saleem had their Nikkah at Faisal Mosque and then a gorgeous daytime event. The bride and groom looked stunning on their big day.
Keeping the fans updated, videos and pictures of the events were posted on Maha's Photography official Instagram page.
A click of the happy couple beaming with happiness after their Nikkah:
View this post on Instagram
Here are some pictures from the wedding event celebrations:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Shahbaz Shigri also joined the celebrations:
View this post on Instagram
Momina Mustehsan was also spotted with Aima Baig:
View this post on Instagram
Best wishes for the couple!
Aima Baig's sister ties the knot 06:38 PM | 11 Dec, 2020
Aima Baig’s sister Komal Baig has tied the knot in a beautiful wedding ceremony. The event was kept private with ...
- PPP’s Shehlaz Raza trolled for mistaking photo of Khadim Hussain ...10:22 PM | 14 Dec, 2020
- US appreciates Pakistan for facilitating Afghan peace process09:30 PM | 14 Dec, 2020
-
-
- Pakistani netizens react to Youtube, Google outage07:52 PM | 14 Dec, 2020
- Aima Baig's sister Komal Baig looks stunning on her Nikkah07:13 PM | 14 Dec, 2020
-
- Four Pakistanis among Top 50 Asian Celebrities of 202007:33 PM | 13 Dec, 2020
-
- Top 10 Google searches in Pakistan for 202002:59 PM | 10 Dec, 2020
- Essential oils that can make you look young06:41 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
- Three games run better on Xbox Series X compared to PS509:56 AM | 26 Nov, 2020