Aima Baig's sister Komal Baig looks stunning on her Nikkah

Komal Baig, a sister of Aima Baig, has tied the knot with a Dubai-based blogger Salem.

Komal and Saleem had their Nikkah at Faisal Mosque and then a gorgeous daytime event. The bride and groom looked stunning on their big day.

Keeping the fans updated, videos and pictures of the events were posted on Maha's Photography official Instagram page.

A click of the happy couple beaming with happiness after their Nikkah:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Pakistan Lifestyle (@dailypakistan_lifestyle)

Here are some pictures from the wedding event celebrations:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Pakistan Lifestyle (@dailypakistan_lifestyle)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Pakistan Lifestyle (@dailypakistan_lifestyle)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Pakistan Lifestyle (@dailypakistan_lifestyle)

Shahbaz Shigri also joined the celebrations:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Pakistan Lifestyle (@dailypakistan_lifestyle)

Momina Mustehsan was also spotted with Aima Baig:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Pakistan Lifestyle (@dailypakistan_lifestyle)

Best wishes for the couple!