Aima Baig's sister Komal Baig looks stunning on her Nikkah

07:13 PM | 14 Dec, 2020
Aima Baig's sister Komal Baig looks stunning on her Nikkah
Share

Komal Baig, a sister of Aima Baig, has tied the knot with a Dubai-based blogger Salem. 

Komal and Saleem had their Nikkah at Faisal Mosque and then a gorgeous daytime event. The bride and groom looked stunning on their big day.

Keeping the fans updated, videos and pictures of the events were posted on Maha's Photography official Instagram page.

A click of the happy couple beaming with happiness after their Nikkah:

Here are some pictures from the wedding event celebrations:

Shahbaz Shigri also joined the celebrations:

Momina Mustehsan was also spotted with Aima Baig:

Best wishes for the couple!
Aima Baig's sister ties the knot 06:38 PM | 11 Dec, 2020

Aima Baig’s sister Komal Baig has tied the knot in a beautiful wedding ceremony. The event was kept private with ...

More From This Category
Esra Bilgic ropes in for Blue World City-Mera ...
08:27 PM | 14 Dec, 2020
Sanam Jung, daughter test positive for coronavirus
09:58 AM | 14 Dec, 2020
Four Pakistanis among Top 50 Asian Celebrities of ...
07:33 PM | 13 Dec, 2020
Who is this new DJ going to rock PDM rally in ...
06:47 PM | 13 Dec, 2020
PM Imran spends a sunny Sunday with Sheru and ...
05:31 PM | 13 Dec, 2020
Mahira Khan tests positive for coronavirus, urges ...
01:11 PM | 13 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Esra Bilgic ropes in for Blue World City-Mera Naya Ghar!
08:27 PM | 14 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr