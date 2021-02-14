Mohammad Rizwan sets new records in Pakistan vs South Africa T20Is

Lahore – Pakistani wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan set a new Twenty20 International record by scoring a century against South Africa raising the bar higher for fellow Pakistani cricketers.

After Kiwi cricketer Brendon McCullum, he is now also the second wicket-keeper batsman in the world to score a century in all three international cricket formats. Overall, he’s the 5th wicket-keeper batsman to score T20I century in the world.

The 28 year old wicket-keeper scored an unbeaten 104 off 64 deliveries in Lahore. His innings include 7 sixes, which is the highest by a Pakistani batsman in Twenty20 International.

Previously Mohammad Hafeez and Ahmed Shahzad held the record, both of whom had smashed 6 sixes in an innings on different occasions.

Scoring the highest individual score by a Pakistani wicket-keeper in T20Is, Rizwan surpassed Sarfaraz Ahmed who had earlier scored 89 against Scotland at Edinburgh in 2018.

Rizwan is also the first Pakistani wicket-keeper and the only 2nd cricketer after Ahmed Shahzad to post a three-figure T20I score against his name.

Since the start of January 2020, Rizwan has now eight scores of 50 or more (including two 100s), across all three formats in international cricket.