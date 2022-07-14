Nora Fatehi’s new bold dance video goes viral

Bollywood dancing queen Nora Fatehi has attracted huge attention with her edgy personality and super amazing dancing skills, making her mark in the B-town successfully.

After wooing everyone with her killer dance moves, the 29-year-old star is now stealing hearts as she stuns in a viral dance video.

Setting the temperature soaring high, the Kusu Kusu actor is back with her grooving video as she invited her massive fan following to the Dirty Little Secret’ dance challenge.

"‘Dirty Little Secret’ Dance Challenge is officially on! I see U guys dancing on my song already????Lets go, u know what to do #Dancewithnora and ill be posting the best videos on my main feed ???? ???? #Dirtylittlesecret #rajitdevchoreography. Dont forget to check out the official music video in my youtube channel link in bio. @arshadrangrej_official", captioned the Dilbar girl.

Moreover, the video has garnered thousands of views within no time and it has gone viral on social media platforms.