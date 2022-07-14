Nora Fatehi’s new bold dance video goes viral
Share
Bollywood dancing queen Nora Fatehi has attracted huge attention with her edgy personality and super amazing dancing skills, making her mark in the B-town successfully.
After wooing everyone with her killer dance moves, the 29-year-old star is now stealing hearts as she stuns in a viral dance video.
Setting the temperature soaring high, the Kusu Kusu actor is back with her grooving video as she invited her massive fan following to the Dirty Little Secret’ dance challenge.
"‘Dirty Little Secret’ Dance Challenge is officially on! I see U guys dancing on my song already????Lets go, u know what to do #Dancewithnora and ill be posting the best videos on my main feed ???? ???? #Dirtylittlesecret #rajitdevchoreography. Dont forget to check out the official music video in my youtube channel link in bio. @arshadrangrej_official", captioned the Dilbar girl.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Moreover, the video has garnered thousands of views within no time and it has gone viral on social media platforms.
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
-
-
-
- Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi arrested, sentenced to Indian jail for ...08:10 PM | 14 Jul, 2022
- World Emoji Day 2022: Meta shares trends for Pakistan’s favourite ...07:48 PM | 14 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022