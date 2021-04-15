Pakistan slashes fuel prices
Share
ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Thursday reduced the petrol price by Rs 1.79 per litre.
According to a notification issued by the Finance Ministry, the PTI-led government announced reduction of Rs 1.79 per litre in petrol price and Rs 2.6 per litre in kerosene oil price. The price of high-speed diesel (HSD) was slashed by Rs 2.3 per litre.
Earlier, the summary sent to the Petroleum Division stated that prices of both petrol and diesel are recommended to be decreased by Rs2 per litre.
The regulatory body in its summary also proposed to maintain the petroleum levy for the next two weeks. After the reduction, the new price of petrol is Rs 108.35 per litre, whereas the price of diesel dropped to Rs 111.08 per litre.
OGRA proposes Rs 2 cut in petrol price from April ... 11:04 AM | 15 Apr, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Thursday suggested a decrease in the price of petroleum ...
- Pakistan slashes fuel prices07:40 PM | 15 Apr, 2021
-
-
- Biden warns Taliban, sees a significant role for Pakistan in Afghan ...06:18 PM | 15 Apr, 2021
- Samsung brings exclusive discounts and offers this Ramadan on ...06:09 PM | 15 Apr, 2021
-
- Hania Aamir sends kisses on Instagram as she hits 4 million followers04:42 PM | 15 Apr, 2021
- Aisha Linnea Akhtar marries again after divorce from Shahbaz Shigri03:30 PM | 15 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021: Pakistan issues new guidelines to stem third Covid wave12:15 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
- Ten Stars who were Student Athletes04:30 PM | 13 Apr, 2021
- Celebrities photoshopped with their younger selves11:41 AM | 9 Apr, 2021
- Ten New IPO Billionaires in 202107:59 PM | 8 Apr, 2021