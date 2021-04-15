Pakistan slashes fuel prices 

ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Thursday reduced the petrol price by Rs 1.79 per litre.

According to a notification issued by the Finance Ministry, the PTI-led government announced reduction of Rs 1.79 per litre in petrol price and Rs 2.6 per litre in kerosene oil price. The price of high-speed diesel (HSD) was slashed by Rs 2.3 per litre.

Earlier, the summary sent to the Petroleum Division stated that prices of both petrol and diesel are recommended to be decreased by Rs2 per litre.

The regulatory body in its summary also proposed to maintain the petroleum levy for the next two weeks. After the reduction, the new price of petrol is Rs 108.35 per litre, whereas the price of diesel dropped to Rs 111.08 per litre.