Pakistan slashes fuel prices 

07:40 PM | 15 Apr, 2021
Pakistan slashes fuel prices 
Share

ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Thursday reduced the petrol price by Rs 1.79 per litre. 

According to a notification issued by the Finance Ministry, the PTI-led government announced reduction of Rs 1.79 per litre in petrol price and Rs 2.6 per litre in kerosene oil price. The price of high-speed diesel (HSD) was slashed by Rs 2.3 per litre.

Earlier, the summary sent to the Petroleum Division stated that prices of both petrol and diesel are recommended to be decreased by Rs2 per litre.

The regulatory body in its summary also proposed to maintain the petroleum levy for the next two weeks. After the reduction, the new price of petrol is Rs 108.35 per litre, whereas the price of diesel dropped to Rs 111.08 per litre.

OGRA proposes Rs 2 cut in petrol price from April ... 11:04 AM | 15 Apr, 2021

ISLAMABAD – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Thursday suggested a decrease in the price of petroleum ...

More From This Category
‘One-stop solution’ – PM Imran launches ...
05:35 PM | 15 Apr, 2021
Pakistan responds to Biden’s plan for US ...
05:10 PM | 15 Apr, 2021
Biden warns Taliban, sees a significant role for ...
06:18 PM | 15 Apr, 2021
UAE mediating between India and Pakistan, ...
04:01 PM | 15 Apr, 2021
Lahore court stays transfer of Sharif family’s ...
04:22 PM | 15 Apr, 2021
French embassy asks citizens to leave Pakistan ...
02:37 PM | 15 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan shares love-filled birthday note for her makeup artist
07:30 PM | 15 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr