Cold wave grips Sindh as temperature drops below 0°c for the first time in several years

The country’s largest city Karachi, and other cities in the southeastern region are facing a cold wave, with temperature dropping to as low as zero degrees Celsius.

ProPakistani quoting an automated weather station network reported that the new cold wave engulfed the entire Sindh including Karachi. It said the temperature plunged below the freezing point last night in Sindh, making it the coldest time people witnessed in the region. Moro, a division of Naushahro Feroze, saw a bone-chilling temperature of -2.7°C on Friday.

It was the lowest temperature in history as the region witnessed the lowest temperature of -5.4°C that was recorded ever in Mohen-Jo-Daro in 2006.

Meanwhile, the provincial capital Karachi is also witnessing its coldest winter in recent years. The city of around 15 million experienced record-breaking temperatures this season.

Several other cities of the country are also under the influence of Siberian winds affecting the whole region.