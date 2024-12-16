Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Ramsha Khan turns head with bold BTS video from latest photoshoot

Ramsha Khan Turns Head With Bold Bts Video From Latest Photoshoot

KARACHI – Actor and model Ramsha Khan was featured in a glamour photoshoot as she aced fashion visibility and collaborations with designer brands.

The Khudparast star once again set social media abuzz, and this time with a bold behind-the-scenes clip from her latest photoshoot. She can be seen shooting with the crew, showcasing a chic look for a clothing brand.

In the clip, Khan can be seen wearing a sleek black top, paired with denim jeans and a striking leather jacket. Her bold poses, confident expressions, and unapologetic attitude have captured the attention of fans and critics alike, sparking a heated debate online.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MHF Magazine 🇵🇰 (@mhf.magazine)

As some her fans lauded her for pushing fashion boundaries, others questioned her choices, calling the look too revealing. Despite the mixed reactions, Ramsha’s fans continue to support her, admiring her for her boldness and confidence in front of the camera.

Ahad Raza Mir spotted ‘dating’ Ramsha Khan in London

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, SAR to PKR – 16 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 279.25
Euro EUR 289.85 292.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 351.3 354.8
UAE Dirham AED 75.35 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.7 74.25
Australian Dollar AUD 178.75 181
Bahrain Dinar BHD 734.65 742.65
Canadian Dollar CAD 197.6 200
China Yuan CNY 37.99 38.39
Danish Krone DKK 39.15 39.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.18 3.27
Japanese Yen JPY 1.84 1.9
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.86 906.36
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.75 62.35
New Zealand Dollar NZD 162.4 164.4
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.93 25.23
Omani Riyal OMR 719.04 727.54
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.7 76.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.99 206.99
Swedish Krona SEK 25.04 25.34
Swiss Franc CHF 311.2 314
Thai Baht THB 8 8.15
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search