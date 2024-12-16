Ramsha Khan turns head with bold BTS video from latest photoshoot

KARACHI – Actor and model Ramsha Khan was featured in a glamour photoshoot as she aced fashion visibility and collaborations with designer brands.

The Khudparast star once again set social media abuzz, and this time with a bold behind-the-scenes clip from her latest photoshoot. She can be seen shooting with the crew, showcasing a chic look for a clothing brand.

In the clip, Khan can be seen wearing a sleek black top, paired with denim jeans and a striking leather jacket. Her bold poses, confident expressions, and unapologetic attitude have captured the attention of fans and critics alike, sparking a heated debate online.

As some her fans lauded her for pushing fashion boundaries, others questioned her choices, calling the look too revealing. Despite the mixed reactions, Ramsha’s fans continue to support her, admiring her for her boldness and confidence in front of the camera.