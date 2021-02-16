Khawaja Asif moved to hospital from jail for cataract surgery
02:19 PM | 16 Feb, 2021
LAHORE – PML-N leader and member of National Assembly Khawaja Asif has been hospitalised after having difficulty in his right eye.

The PML-N stalwart was moved to Mayo Hospital from a Lahore jail amid tight security.

A medical board has formed for the treatment of Khawaja Asif and he will likely undergo eye cataract surgery tomorrow. Dr. Sardar Ali Sadiq of the medical board has checked the PML-N leader.

He will undergo all the screening tests before the surgery. It was also revealed that Khawaja Asif is suffering from a hernia problem as well.

