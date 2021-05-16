WATCH - Leicester City players wave Palestinian flag after winning maiden FA Cup
Web Desk
03:10 PM | 16 May, 2021
WEMBLEY – Players of English football club Leicester City Saturday expressed solidarity with the Palestinians who have faced Israeli bombardment causing the death of over 145 people including minors since Monday.

Hamza Choudhury and Wesley Fofana of Leicester City celebrated their maiden victory over Chelsea by waving the Palestinian flag.

The impressive moment garnered huge love for Bangladeshi and French origin players who didn’t wave flags of their home countries following a title victory.

Both players waved the flag in solidarity with Palestinians who have faced massacre from Israeli forces amid the recent events of ethnic cleansing.

Palestinian Ambassador to the UK Husam Zomlot also expressed gratitude to both players.

Meanwhile, pro-Palestine rallies continue in solidarity with oppressed Muslims in the Gaza strip. Tens of thousands of protesters marched in support of Palestinians on Saturday in London, Berlin, Madrid, and Paris.

Besides the huge rallies in Europe, thousands of demonstrators in Washington, DC, and New York City also took to the streets in solidarity with Palestine and to protest Israel for attacks on Gaza.

Bollywood's Hina Khan wears Pakistani designer on Eid-ul-Fitr
02:38 PM | 16 May, 2021

