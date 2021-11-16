Fawad Chaudhry tenders apology before ECP
ISLAMABAD – Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry Tuesday tendered an apology to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for his earlier remarks in which he had described the chief of the commission as a “mouthpiece of the Opposition.”
A two-member bench of the Election Commission was hearing a case against Information Minister Fawad and Railways Minister Azam Swati who were issued a show-cause notice for making false allegations against the ECP and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).
Fawad appeared before the commission in person but Swati failed to turn up.
Speaking outside the ECP’s office in Islamabad, the minister stressed that he respected the country’s institutions. He had appeared before the commission in relation to his comments about the CEC a few weeks earlier.
The minister while arguing his case said that he appeared before the commission because he did not want to indulge in any kind of rejoinders. He pleaded the commission to close the case. He said he himself was a lawyer and he was also the mouthpiece of the government.
“I did not swear or abuse anyone. I’m also a lawyer. Accept my apology,” Fawad pleaded.
On this, the election commission asked him to submit his written reply before the ECP.
Swati’s lawyer told the court that his client could not attend the hearing due to Senate session today. The ECP remarked that it was just an excuse. The commission gave final chance to Swati to submit his reply and adjourned the case till Dec 3.
