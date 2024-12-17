Motorway M2, M3 sections closed as fog blankets Punjab

LAHORE – Motorway section from Thokar Niaz Baig to Hiran Minar M2 and M3 motorway (from Lahore to Nankana) have been closed for traffic on Tuesday morning.

Motorway Police spokesperson Syed Imran explained that these routes were closed as precautionary measures to ensure safe travel during the foggy season. NHMP urged motorists to travel during the day, as fog conditions typically ease between 10 AM and 6 PM, offering the safest travel window.

Inter-city commuters have been advised to use fog lights, reduce speed, and maintain a safe distance from the vehicle ahead. Masses are also urged to avoid travel and to reach out to the Motorway Police helpline at 130 for any emergency assistance.

As a final precaution, the Motorway Police have reminded citizens to stay alert and follow all safety guidelines to avoid accidents during adverse weather conditions.

Parts of Punjab are facing fog as cold and dry weather persisted in most parts of the country, while very cold and partly cloudy to cloudy weather in hilly areas.