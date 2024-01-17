Search

Akshay Kumar celebrates wife Twinkle Khanna's graduation at 50

Web Desk
05:06 PM | 17 Jan, 2024
Source: Akshay Kumar (Instagram)

Bollywood icon Akshay Kumar has once again proven to be the perfect husband. Recently, he graced social media with a heartwarming celebration of his wife, the former actor Twinkle Khanna, marking the joyous occasion of her graduation.

Expressing his initial surprise at Khanna's decision to return to studies, Kumar reflected in his accompanying note, "Two years ago when you told me you wanted to take up studies all over again, I wondered if you meant it." He went on to commend her dedication and adept time management skills, acknowledging, "But the day I saw you work so hard and flawlessly manage a full-fledged student life alongside home, career, me, and the kids, I knew I had married a superwoman."

Kumar's admiration for his wife's achievements echoes in his final message, "Today on your graduation, I also wish I had studied a bit more to know enough words to tell you how proud you make me, Tina. Congratulations and all my love."

For those unfamiliar with the background, in September of the previous year, Khanna shared the news of completing her Master's degree from the University of London. At that time, Akshay Kumar had expressed his pride by re-sharing her post on his Instagram stories with the words, "Mastered it and how! So so proud of you, Tina."

Reflecting on her academic journey, Khanna shared a video in September last year, revealing the challenges she faced while completing her postgraduate degree. She candidly expressed the emotional rollercoaster of uprooting her life in India to pursue her dream, highlighting the complexities of managing family, work, and personal growth in a new city.

"A year of reading, analysing, figuring out what even eighth graders know these days, how to do citations, dealing with assignments and submissions, and finally, by handing in my dissertation, it all comes to an end.
I thought that handing in my final dissertation would be like breaking out of an academic escape room. But instead of celebrating, I am feeling lost because something that has been such a large part of my life for an entire year is now over.

For younger students, their parents organise logistics. For people at my stage we are the organisers. I applied to five universities, got rejected by one, but got my first choice. Then, I had to do the tough bits: getting my daughter to move, not just schools but countries; arranging my work in a way that I can manage virtually and fly down repeatedly; working on my book, finding a place to live, doctors, plumbers, delivery apps, and making friends in a new city. It's all been overwhelming sometimes.

The most important lesson I learned this year? Age is not a division sum where we are reduced to a fraction of what we were. It is a multiplier if we choose to keep growing in every way and not just horizontally.

Agree? Disagree?"
 

Many friends and fans congratulated the 50-year-old in the comment section.

