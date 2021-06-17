Shaheen Afridi regrets heated exchange with Sarfraz Ahmed in PSL 2021 game
Share
ABU DHABI – Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afrid has regretted his angry reaction to former skipper Sarfraz Ahmed during a game between the Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars.
Both players engaged in a heated exchange after Afridi rocked Quetta Gladiators’ Ahmed with a sharp bouncer that hit the latter’s head.
A video circulating on social media shows Ahmed turned around after the bouncer to exchange a few words with Afridi.
Exchange Of Words Between Sarfaraz Ahmed & Shaheen Shah Afridi#HBLPSL6 #PSL6 #qgvslq pic.twitter.com/PW1rV8E8UO— Cricket Posting (@Cricket_Posting) June 15, 2021
Afridi, who was going for next delivery, also turned around and responded with his hand pointing at Ahmed. Social media users saw this as the bowler misbehaving with his senior.
In a tweet, Shaheen Afridi said: “Saifi bhai is the pride of all of us. He was and will always remain a captain for me. Whatever happened in the game that day was heat of the moment”.
Saifi bhai is the pride of all of us. He was and will always remain a captain for me. Whatever happened in the game that day was heat of the moment. I should have stayed quiet in respect of him. I have always respected my seniors and pray and wish the best for @SarfarazA_54 bhai. pic.twitter.com/sbwMj1Owyw— Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) June 17, 2021
“I should have stayed quiet in respect of him. I have always respected my seniors and pray and wish the best for @SarfarazA_54 bhai,” he added.
PSL 2021 – Quetta Gladiators trounce Lahore ... 06:05 PM | 15 Jun, 2021
ABU DHABI – Quetta Gladiators on Tuesday defeated Lahore Qalandars by 18 runs in the 23rd match of the Pakistan ...
- 4.4 magnitude earthquake hits Islamabad, parts of KPK08:15 PM | 17 Jun, 2021
- Shaheen Afridi regrets heated exchange with Sarfraz Ahmed in PSL 2021 ...07:28 PM | 17 Jun, 2021
- Pakistan launches portal, mobile app for women in legal fraternity06:51 PM | 17 Jun, 2021
- IHC allows ‘forced’ retirement of incompetent bureaucrats06:28 PM | 17 Jun, 2021
-
- Egyptian siblings earn 5 Guinness World Records including largest ...05:14 PM | 17 Jun, 2021
- Mehwish Hayat, Maya Ali and Humayun Saeed to star in upcoming drama04:33 PM | 17 Jun, 2021
- Famous YouTuber held for harassing women under cover of pranks03:10 PM | 17 Jun, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021