Shaheen Afridi regrets heated exchange with Sarfraz Ahmed in PSL 2021 game

07:28 PM | 17 Jun, 2021
Shaheen Afridi regrets heated exchange with Sarfraz Ahmed in PSL 2021 game
Share

ABU DHABI – Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afrid has regretted his angry reaction to former skipper Sarfraz Ahmed during a game between the Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars.

Both players engaged in a heated exchange after Afridi rocked Quetta Gladiators’ Ahmed with a sharp bouncer that hit the latter’s head.

A video circulating on social media shows  Ahmed turned around after the bouncer to exchange a few words with Afridi.

Afridi, who was going for next delivery, also turned around and responded with his hand pointing at Ahmed. Social media users saw this as the bowler misbehaving with his senior.

In a tweet, Shaheen Afridi said: “Saifi bhai is the pride of all of us. He was and will always remain a captain for me. Whatever happened in the game that day was heat of the moment”.

“I should have stayed quiet in respect of him. I have always respected my seniors and pray and wish the best for @SarfarazA_54 bhai,” he added.

PSL 2021 – Quetta Gladiators trounce Lahore ... 06:05 PM | 15 Jun, 2021

ABU DHABI – Quetta Gladiators on Tuesday defeated Lahore Qalandars by 18 runs in the 23rd match of the Pakistan ...

More From This Category
Multan Sultans create PSL history
06:14 PM | 17 Jun, 2021
PSL 2021 – Lahore Qalandars to clash with ...
05:01 PM | 17 Jun, 2021
PSL 2021: Islamabad United set historic 248-run ...
01:03 PM | 17 Jun, 2021
Coca Cola loses billions as Cristiano Ronaldo ...
06:59 PM | 16 Jun, 2021
Irfan takes lead in senior section of PGF ...
04:06 PM | 16 Jun, 2021
PSL 2021 – Multan Sultans beat Quetta ...
11:59 PM | 16 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sanam Saeed agrees with Riz Ahmed's stance on Muslim misrepresentation in films
05:56 PM | 17 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr