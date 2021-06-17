Shaheen Afridi regrets heated exchange with Sarfraz Ahmed in PSL 2021 game

ABU DHABI – Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afrid has regretted his angry reaction to former skipper Sarfraz Ahmed during a game between the Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars.

Both players engaged in a heated exchange after Afridi rocked Quetta Gladiators’ Ahmed with a sharp bouncer that hit the latter’s head.

A video circulating on social media shows Ahmed turned around after the bouncer to exchange a few words with Afridi.

Afridi, who was going for next delivery, also turned around and responded with his hand pointing at Ahmed. Social media users saw this as the bowler misbehaving with his senior.

In a tweet, Shaheen Afridi said: “Saifi bhai is the pride of all of us. He was and will always remain a captain for me. Whatever happened in the game that day was heat of the moment”.

Saifi bhai is the pride of all of us. He was and will always remain a captain for me. Whatever happened in the game that day was heat of the moment. I should have stayed quiet in respect of him. I have always respected my seniors and pray and wish the best for @SarfarazA_54 bhai. pic.twitter.com/sbwMj1Owyw — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) June 17, 2021

“I should have stayed quiet in respect of him. I have always respected my seniors and pray and wish the best for @SarfarazA_54 bhai,” he added.