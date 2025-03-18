Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Israeli Strikes kill 200 Palestinians as Gaza Truce collapses under Trump’s Watch

Israeli Strikes Kill 200 Palestinians As Gaza Truce Collapses Under Trumps Watch

JERUSALEM – Gaza ceasefire ended on Tuesday air strikes with over 200 casualties as Israel resumed assault amid disagreements over hostages and peace talks.

Hamas-run ministry said Tel Aviv conducted major airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, resulting in at least 220 Palestinian casualties, while Israeli Defense Forces claimed killing “terror targets” linked to Palestinian resistance group.

Gaza’s deputy interior minister and highest-ranking Hamas security official in the region were killed in the attack that occurred around two months after fragile ceasefire.

The airstrikes occurred around Sehri time during the holy month of Ramadan as scores of Israeli jets bombarded Gaza City, Rafah, and Khan Younis.

Israeli PM Netanyahu defended the military assault, citing Hamas’s refusal to release Israeli hostages. The Israeli government has pledged to continue its military actions against Hamas with increased force moving forward.

Hamas strongly condemned Israel’s actions, accusing it of violating the ceasefire agreement and putting the remaining hostages at risk. While Hamas has not declared the resumption of full-scale conflict, it called for international intervention to prevent further escalation.

The latest round of violence comes after stalled negotiations to extend the temporary truce that had been in place since March 1, 2025. The US had proposed extending the ceasefire until mid-April to facilitate further exchanges of hostages and prisoners, but disagreements between Israel and Hamas on the terms of the deal have led to the collapse of talks.

As the region continues to reel from the devastating consequences of the violence, global calls for an immediate ceasefire and renewed diplomatic efforts are intensifying.

US govt Consulted by Israel Before Deadly Gaza Strikes

White House was consulted by Israel before its deadly airstrikes on Gaza, which marked one of the deadliest attacks since the ceasefire collapsed.

W.H Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that the Trump administration was briefed ahead of the strikes. The bombardment left many Palestinian casualties and was the most intense since the January 19 ceasefire expired.

Israel agrees to extend US-brokered Gaza ceasefire during Ramadan

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, SAR, AED to PKR– 18 March 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.4 282.10
Euro EUR 304.25 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 363 366.5
U.A.E. Dirham AED 76.1 76.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.7 75.25
Australian Dollar AUD 177.5 179.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.75 749.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.1 197.5
China Yuan CNY 37.55 37.95
Danish Krone DKK 38.45 38.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.96
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.25 913.75
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.18 62.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 157.59 159.59
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.21 25.51
Omani Riyal OMR 726 734.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.18 76.88
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Krona SEK 27.41 27.71
Swiss Franc CHF 311.62 314.37
Thai Baht THB 8.17 8.32
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search