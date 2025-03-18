Israeli Strikes kill 200 Palestinians as Gaza Truce collapses under Trump’s Watch

JERUSALEM – Gaza ceasefire ended on Tuesday air strikes with over 200 casualties as Israel resumed assault amid disagreements over hostages and peace talks.

Hamas-run ministry said Tel Aviv conducted major airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, resulting in at least 220 Palestinian casualties, while Israeli Defense Forces claimed killing “terror targets” linked to Palestinian resistance group.

Gaza’s deputy interior minister and highest-ranking Hamas security official in the region were killed in the attack that occurred around two months after fragile ceasefire.

The airstrikes occurred around Sehri time during the holy month of Ramadan as scores of Israeli jets bombarded Gaza City, Rafah, and Khan Younis.

Israeli PM Netanyahu defended the military assault, citing Hamas’s refusal to release Israeli hostages. The Israeli government has pledged to continue its military actions against Hamas with increased force moving forward.

Hamas strongly condemned Israel’s actions, accusing it of violating the ceasefire agreement and putting the remaining hostages at risk. While Hamas has not declared the resumption of full-scale conflict, it called for international intervention to prevent further escalation.

The latest round of violence comes after stalled negotiations to extend the temporary truce that had been in place since March 1, 2025. The US had proposed extending the ceasefire until mid-April to facilitate further exchanges of hostages and prisoners, but disagreements between Israel and Hamas on the terms of the deal have led to the collapse of talks.

As the region continues to reel from the devastating consequences of the violence, global calls for an immediate ceasefire and renewed diplomatic efforts are intensifying.

US govt Consulted by Israel Before Deadly Gaza Strikes

White House was consulted by Israel before its deadly airstrikes on Gaza, which marked one of the deadliest attacks since the ceasefire collapsed.

W.H Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that the Trump administration was briefed ahead of the strikes. The bombardment left many Palestinian casualties and was the most intense since the January 19 ceasefire expired.