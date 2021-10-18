Prisoners granted 90-day remission on Eid Milad-un-Nabi

ISLAMABAD – Prisoners serving jail terms across Pakistan are set to get a 90-day remission in sentences on Eid Milad-un-Nabi, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said Monday.

Speaking in a presser, he said the Interior Ministry has issued a 90-day pardon notice to home secretaries of all provinces for the remission of prisoners’ terms.

The prisoners involved in treason, killing, terrorism, and heinous crimes, will not get the remission while criminals serving life terms in other cases will be entitled to earn the 3 months remission.

The remission for 90 days will be admissible provided that the convicts have undergone two-third of their substantive sentence of imprisonment. Male inmates who are older than 65 years or female inmates who are older than 60 years – and have served one-third of their punishment – could get the remission.

Meanwhile, the inmates under 18 years of age – who have completed one-third of their terms – will also be entitled to get the special remission.

President of Pakistan issued the pardon notification in light of directives issued by Prime Minister Imran Khan, per reports.