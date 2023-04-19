Ejaz Chaudhary ‘demands’ Rs10m from PTI ticket aspirant to meet Imran Khan, leaked audio clip reveals

ISLAMABAD – A slew of audio leaks of the country’s top politicians leaked online over the months, and the latest to join the infamous list is PTI leader Ejaz Chaudhry.

The audio clip released on social media appears to have taken place as PTI local leaders are looking to meet former premier Imran Khan to get party tickets for the upcoming elections.

In the recent clip, the central vice president of the former ruling party can be heard telling Chaudhry Hafeez, one of the leaders from Faisalabad, as the latter asked procedure to get the ticket for the provincial assembly seat for PP-114.

The donation for the party should be at least Rs10 million or above, Ejaz tells the other man, opposing the rhetoric of the PTI chief who announced strict scrutiny this time for the issuance of tickets.

As the clip progressed, Chaudhry Hafeez asks how much funds he needed to deposit for the party tickets and also asked how much he needed to deposit for Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital?

Ejaz Chaudhary then responded that there are no hard and fast rules for Shaukat Khanum, it’s your call to decide the number. PTI leader then asked the ticket aspirant to pay the amount in a day or two, saying the selection of candidates from Faisalabad is underway.