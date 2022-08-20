One-person restriction to receive passengers at Lahore airport lifted
LAHORE – Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique has announced to lift a restriction on entry of multiple relatives to receive their passenger at Lahore airport.
The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had imposed the restriction long ago to tighten the security at the airport.
The aviation minister visited the Allama Iqbal International Airport on Friday night to review the operations when he made the announcement.
He said that relatives and friend will be allowed to enter the terminal building at the airport to receive their passengers.
لاہورائر پورٹ کے ڈومیسٹک لاؤنج رات 10سےصبح5بجے تک انٹرنیشنل لاؤنج کےطورپر استعمال ھونگے،رش کم ھوگا— Khawaja Saad Rafique (@KhSaad_Rafique) August 19, 2022
مسافروں کے ھمراہ ائر پورٹ آنے کیلئےصرف ایک فرد کی پابندی ختم ھوگی
کنکورس ہال میں اضافی نشستیں لگا دی گئیں-بند برقی سیڑھیوں کو فی الفورچلایا جاۓ-امیگریشن عملے کی تعدادمیں اضافہ ھوگا
Rafique added that a third queue has been started at the entrance checkpost to expedite the clearance process for visitors.
The aviation minister said that the domestic lounge will be used as an international lounge from 10pm to 5am.
