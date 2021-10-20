Diamond Paints, DP/SS win opening matches of Gobi's Paints Polo Cup 2
LAHORE – Teams of Diamond Paints and Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel won the opening matches of the Gobi's Paints Polo Cup 2 played here at the Jinnah Polo Fields (JPF) on Tuesday.
In the first match of the day, Diamond Paints outpaced Platinum Homes by 11-7. Diamond Paints were off to a flying start and took a 3-2 lead and in rest of the chukkers, they maintained their supremacy and lead and won the encounter comprehensively with a margin of 11-7. Mir Huzaifa Ahmad emerged as a top scorer from the winning side with a contribution of superb seven goals while Mohsin Atta Khan Khosa converted a brace and Raja Jalal Arslan and Ibrahim Sultan one goal each. From the losing side, Qadeer Ashfaq hammered a hat-trick of goals while Omar Asjad Malhi struck a brace and Atif Yar Tiwana and Babar Monnoo one goal each.
Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel outsmarted 4 Corps by ten goals to five and a half in the second match of the opening day.
Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel started the match well and took 2-1 lead in the first chukker and then both the teams fought well till the third chukker but the fourth and final chukker was fully dominated by Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel, who the match with a huge margin of ten goals to five and a half.
From the winning team, experienced player Saqib Khan and Aleem Yar Tiwana contributed with a classic quartet each while Mir Shoaib Ahmad and Osman Anwar Aziz scored one goal each. From the losing team, which had a half goal handicap advantage, Ahmad Bilal Riaz fired in four goals while Lt Col Saleem Baboo converted one goal.
