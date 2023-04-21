Tuba Anwar details her showbiz industry ventures and future

The up-and-coming actress of Pakistani entertainment industry, Syeda Tuba Anwar, revealed the real driving force behind her acting venture into Lollywood. The 28-year-old starlet, who gained recognition from her marriage of four years with the late televangelist Aamir Liaquat Hussain, had to prove her mettle through her impeccable performances. Most recently, Anwar appeared in Aan TV’s Ramadan transmission where she detailed how her marriage with Liaquat and her career aren't connected the way people assume.
For background context, Anwar, who had previously worked off-screen, started making regular appearances on Ramadan transmissions with her then husband, which propelled her into mainstream media.
Talking about her decision to work in television series, Anwar revealed that she intially didn't think much about venturing into the industry as an actor even though she received many offers. The star said, "I didn’t know that I would be acting one day as I wasn't really interested. I never really planned on acting even when I started working for a channel although I was offered a roadshow but I didn’t agree to that, it didn’t attract me."
But the Bharaas actress eventually gave in and auditioned. "I had taken a gap earlier but when I heard about auditions taking place at Six Sigma, a friend of mine urged me to try at least, so I went. At first, I was sure that I didn't secure the role but the casting team called me after 8 months, and discussed the script. Everything else is history."
Although Liauqat (late) and Anwar had a fall out which ended in a divorce, she has made a name for herself with drama serials including Bharaas, Bichoo, Bisaat, and Pehchaan.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 21, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.5
|290
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|756.62
|764.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210.5
|212.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.37
|41.77
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.84
|42.24
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.24
|36.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.3
|937.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.41
|178.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.05
|747.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.77
|319.27
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,330.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,718 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 200,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Karachi
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Quetta
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Attock
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Multan
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
