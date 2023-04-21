Search

Tuba Anwar details her showbiz industry ventures and future

Noor Fatima 05:00 PM | 21 Apr, 2023
Source: Tuba Anwar (Instagram)

The up-and-coming actress of Pakistani entertainment industry, Syeda Tuba Anwar, revealed the real driving force behind her acting venture into Lollywood. The 28-year-old starlet, who gained recognition from her marriage of four years with the late televangelist Aamir Liaquat Hussain, had to prove her mettle through her impeccable performances. Most recently, Anwar appeared in Aan TV’s Ramadan transmission where she detailed how her marriage with Liaquat and her career aren't connected the way people assume. 

For background context, Anwar, who had previously worked off-screen, started making regular appearances on Ramadan transmissions with her then husband, which propelled her into mainstream media.  

Talking about her decision to work in television series, Anwar revealed that she intially didn't think much about venturing into the industry as an actor even though she received many offers. The star said, "I didn’t know that I would be acting one day as I wasn't really interested. I never really planned on acting even when I started working for a channel although I was offered a roadshow but I didn’t agree to that, it didn’t attract me."

But the Bharaas actress eventually gave in and auditioned. "I had taken a gap earlier but when I heard about auditions taking place at Six Sigma, a friend of mine urged me to try at least, so I went. At first, I was sure that I didn't secure the role but the casting team called me after 8 months, and discussed the script. Everything else is history."

Although Liauqat (late) and Anwar had a fall out which ended in a divorce, she has made a name for herself with drama serials including Bharaas, Bichoo, Bisaat, and Pehchaan.

Tuba Anwar feels 'sick' and frightened' after her personal number gets leaked

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

