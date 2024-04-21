Iranian President Raisi to arrive in Pakistan tommorow

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has officially announced that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will commence an official visit to Pakistan from April 22 to 24. This visit marks the first by a head of state to Islamabad since the February 8 elections.

President Raisi will be accompanied by his spouse, a high-level delegation including the foreign minister, cabinet members, senior officials, and a significant business delegation. This delegation underscores the importance both nations attach to fostering economic ties.

Security arrangements have been meticulously planned, particularly in light of tensions between Iran and Israel. Pakistani law enforcement agencies, along with NACTA and intelligence agencies, are on high alert to ensure the safety of the visiting dignitary. Measures include air surveillance and temporary internet suspension during President Raisi's movements.

During his visit, President Raisi is scheduled to hold meetings with key Pakistani leaders, including President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Senate Chairman Yusuf Raza Gilani, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, and provincial leadership representatives.

The agenda of discussions encompasses various sectors such as trade, connectivity, energy, agriculture, and people-to-people exchanges. Additionally, both nations will deliberate on regional and global developments, emphasizing bilateral cooperation in combating terrorism.

This visit is significant, especially considering Pakistan and Iran's shared economic interests, notably the Pak-Iran gas pipeline project. It underscores ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation, despite setbacks earlier this year.

In January, tensions arose between the two countries following Pakistan's retaliatory strikes in response to Tehran's cross-border attacks. However, diplomatic ties were restored, and both nations are committed to enhancing security collaboration to overcome mutual security challenges.

President Raisi's upcoming visit holds promise for further enhancing the longstanding and multifaceted relationship between Pakistan and Iran, rooted in history, culture, and religion. It presents a crucial opportunity to deepen cooperation and solidarity in addressing regional and global issues of common concern.