Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Pakistan

Iranian President Raisi to arrive in Pakistan tommorow

Web Desk
03:51 PM | 21 Apr, 2024
Raisi

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has officially announced that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will commence an official visit to Pakistan from April 22 to 24. This visit marks the first by a head of state to Islamabad since the February 8 elections.

President Raisi will be accompanied by his spouse, a high-level delegation including the foreign minister, cabinet members, senior officials, and a significant business delegation. This delegation underscores the importance both nations attach to fostering economic ties.

Security arrangements have been meticulously planned, particularly in light of tensions between Iran and Israel. Pakistani law enforcement agencies, along with NACTA and intelligence agencies, are on high alert to ensure the safety of the visiting dignitary. Measures include air surveillance and temporary internet suspension during President Raisi's movements.

During his visit, President Raisi is scheduled to hold meetings with key Pakistani leaders, including President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Senate Chairman Yusuf Raza Gilani, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, and provincial leadership representatives.

The agenda of discussions encompasses various sectors such as trade, connectivity, energy, agriculture, and people-to-people exchanges. Additionally, both nations will deliberate on regional and global developments, emphasizing bilateral cooperation in combating terrorism.

This visit is significant, especially considering Pakistan and Iran's shared economic interests, notably the Pak-Iran gas pipeline project. It underscores ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation, despite setbacks earlier this year.

In January, tensions arose between the two countries following Pakistan's retaliatory strikes in response to Tehran's cross-border attacks. However, diplomatic ties were restored, and both nations are committed to enhancing security collaboration to overcome mutual security challenges.

President Raisi's upcoming visit holds promise for further enhancing the longstanding and multifaceted relationship between Pakistan and Iran, rooted in history, culture, and religion. It presents a crucial opportunity to deepen cooperation and solidarity in addressing regional and global issues of common concern.

Iran shoots down all drones over Isfahan, rejects reports of missile attack

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

04:23 PM | 21 Apr, 2024

Chicken rates in Lahore today: Prices soar up to Rs. 200 per kg

03:51 PM | 21 Apr, 2024

Iranian President Raisi to arrive in Pakistan tommorow

02:52 PM | 21 Apr, 2024

Pakistan dispatches 8th aid shipment to Gaza amidst ongoing conflict

12:08 PM | 21 Apr, 2024

One dead, several injured as clashes between PTI, PML-N mar ...

11:04 AM | 21 Apr, 2024

Two Customs officials killed in DI Khan gun attack

10:36 AM | 21 Apr, 2024

Pakistan’s former bureaucrat Roedad Khan passes away at 100

Pakistan

09:09 PM | 20 Apr, 2024

Viral video: Police officer caught getting cozy with girl in uniform

11:19 AM | 19 Apr, 2024

Woman gives birth to sextuplets in Rawalpindi

04:43 PM | 18 Apr, 2024

Pakistani hero gets Australian residency for bravery during Sydney ...

08:45 PM | 19 Apr, 2024

Oil tanker catches fire at petrol pump in Blue area of Islamabad 

07:00 PM | 18 Apr, 2024

Young man dies in suspected collision with Punjab CM's security ...

08:59 PM | 18 Apr, 2024

17th annual conference on Management of Pakistan Economy commences at ...

Advertisement

Latest

04:23 PM | 21 Apr, 2024

Chicken rates in Lahore today: Prices soar up to Rs. 200 per kg

Gold & Silver

03:29 PM | 20 Apr, 2024

Gold prices hit record high in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - PKR to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 21 April 2024

Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US Dollar and other currencies on April 21, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.

Euro stands at 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.20 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 21 April 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 280.5
Euro EUR 293 296
UK Pound Sterling GBP 342.5 346
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.2 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 181 182.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.55 748.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 39.78 40.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.53 35.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.11 912.11
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.08 58.68
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.22 166.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.61 25.91
Omani Riyal OMR 723.2 731.2
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.45 77.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.31 25.61
Swiss Franc CHF 305.47 307.97
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: