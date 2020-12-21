Qatar's deputy-PM meets Pakistan's Gen Nadeem Raza

DOHA – Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah met with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of Pakistan General Nadeem Raza on Monday.

During the meeting, the GulfTimes reported, both sides discussed issues of common concern between the two sides and ways of enhancing and developing them.

The meeting was attended by a number of senior officers of the Qatari Armed Forces.