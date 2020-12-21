Qatar's deputy-PM meets Pakistan's Gen Nadeem Raza
11:57 PM | 21 Dec, 2020
Share
DOHA – Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah met with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of Pakistan General Nadeem Raza on Monday.
During the meeting, the GulfTimes reported, both sides discussed issues of common concern between the two sides and ways of enhancing and developing them.
The meeting was attended by a number of senior officers of the Qatari Armed Forces.
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia renew pledge to further ... 06:42 PM | 21 Dec, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on ...
-
- Qatar's deputy-PM meets Pakistan's Gen Nadeem Raza11:57 PM | 21 Dec, 2020
- US sends nuclear-armed submarine, cruisers to Persian Gulf amid Iran ...11:50 PM | 21 Dec, 2020
- Urs of Hazrat Shah Ruknuddin Alam begins amid COVID-19 crisis11:35 PM | 21 Dec, 2020
- Pakistan rejects Indian denial of attack on UN observers11:18 PM | 21 Dec, 2020
Pakistani crystal-artist Sara Shakeel collaborates with Lancôme
08:20 PM | 21 Dec, 2020
-
- Happy birthday Mahira Khan! 5 lesser known facts about Pakistani ...04:33 PM | 21 Dec, 2020
- Zulfi Bukhari features on cover of Hello Hot 10002:45 PM | 21 Dec, 2020
-
- Celebrity romances and weddings of 202008:11 PM | 19 Dec, 2020
- Most beautiful places to worship outside Pakistan10:44 PM | 18 Dec, 2020
- Celebs who went back to school despite being famous!07:59 PM | 14 Dec, 2020