Shreya Ghoshal heaps praise on Sajjad Ali, says his latest song 'touched her heart deeply'

Sajjad Ali, a renowned Pakistani artist, has amassed a global fanbase throughout his illustrious career due to his soul-stirring music and soothing vocals.

His ability to connect with the audience has touched the hearts of countless people, including Bollywood playback singer Shreya Ghoshal.

In a recent Instagram post, Ghoshal showered praise on Ali's iconic song, Pardes, which appears on his latest album, Aatish. The Indian musician expressed her admiration for Ali, stating that he is extraordinary and that the song has touched her heart deeply. Ghoshal even shared a screenshot of the music video for Pardes, emphasizing how it has resonated with her.

The Piya O Re Piya singer also left a comment on Ali's post, expressing her admiration for the song once again. Ghoshal's praise for Ali is not the first time an Indian artist has shown appreciation for the Pakistani singer's work. In 2020, Sonu Nigam also expressed his admiration for Sajjad Ali in an Instagram post after a digital live concert where they both performed.

Shreya Ghoshal is a renowned singer in India and has lent her voice to many popular Bollywood songs, including Maine Pi Rakhi Hai from the movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Jab Saiyaan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's critically acclaimed film, Gangubai Kathiawadi. Similarly, Sajjad Ali has released countless hit singles, such as Tasveer Bana Ke, Salami, Door Gayon and Chehray from his latest album released in 2022.