PTI mulls dissolving Punjab, KP assemblies after Imran Khan's disqualification

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and ousted premier Imran khan chaired a party meeting as the electoral watchdog announced his disqualification in the Toshakhana case.

Reports in local media said several PTI leaders advised chairman Imran Khan to the dissolution of the Punjab and KP assemblies, however, no final decision has been taken in the meeting.

Leaders of the former ruling party flocked to chalk out strategy after Election Commission has Imran Khan guilty of unlawfully selling state gifts and concealing assets and disqualified him from being a member of parliament.

It was reported that KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan and Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi virtually joined the crucial meeting and advise the former premier to dissolve assemblies. PTI leaders stressed the dissolution of assemblies for early elections.

Experts claimed that PTI also refrained to make any extreme move as ECP decision will not harm the former premier as he had already stepped down from the assembly.

ECP, however, mentioned starting criminal proceedings against the PTI chairman for misdeclaration under Article 63(1)(p).

Imran asks supporters to end protest against disqualification ruling

PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan Friday asked his party workers and supporters to end protests sparked in several cities after the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified him in the Toshakhan case.

In a video statement, the PTI chief said that people were suffering due to road closures and traffic jams, asking the protesters to go back their homes.

He once again asked them to get prepared for the upcoming long march against the government. Khan also announced to challenge the ECP ruling in the court.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan’s top electoral authority disqualified former prime minister for five years in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63 (1) (p) of the Constitution of Pakistan.

What does Article 63 (1) (p) of Constitution say?

In a major blow to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified former prime minister Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case for making “false statements and incorrect declaration”.

A five-member panel of the ECP announced the verdict, stating the PTI chairman has been disqualified under Article 63(1)(p).

Besides sparking protests in various cities of the country, the verdict has opened a debate whether Imran Khan’s disqualification is for life or for five years. People are searching for interpretation of Article 63 (1) (p) of the Constitution.

Article 63 (1) (p) of the Constitution says an individual is, “for the time being, disqualified from being elected or chosen as a member of the Majlis-e-Shoora (parliament) or of a provincial assembly under any law for the time being in force”.

Federal Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar said the PTI chief had been disqualified for five years. He said the ECP had disqualified Khan under Article 63 A for five years and ordered registration of a criminal case against him.

However, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said the ECP verdict would not apply to the General Elections 2023. The former information minister stated this while responding to a question on Twitter.

The disqualification does not apply to GE 2023? a user asked and Chaudhry replied: “No it does not”. The reply shows that former prime minister is still eligible to contest the next elections.