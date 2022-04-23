Three Pakistani soldiers martyred in terrorists' firing from Afghanistan
11:27 AM | 23 Apr, 2022
Share
RAWALPINDI – Three soldiers of Pakistan Army were martyred at a border post by firing from neighbouring Afghanistan, said military’s media wing in a statement.
According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), terrorists from inside Afghanistan opened fired on Pakistani troops in Dewagar area, North Waziristan District.
Troops responded in a befitting manner, it said, adding that three soldiers embraced martyrdom. ISPR said that terrorists suffered heavy causalities.
More to follow…
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
-
- Three Pakistani soldiers martyred in terrorists' firing from ...11:27 AM | 23 Apr, 2022
- PM Shehbaz expresses concerns as Pakistan reports first polio case in ...11:04 AM | 23 Apr, 2022
- Over 80,000 Pakistanis to perform Hajj 2022 as Saudi Arabia announces ...10:28 AM | 23 Apr, 2022
- Pakistani philanthropist Dr Amjad Saqib nominated for Nobel Peace ...09:55 AM | 23 Apr, 2022
Pakistani stars join massive PTI power show at Minar-e-Pakistan
05:10 PM | 22 Apr, 2022
- Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic looks ethereal in latest snap06:25 PM | 22 Apr, 2022
- Yashma Gill thanks fans who gifted her 'Ghilaf-e-Kaaba' in Makkah05:40 PM | 22 Apr, 2022
- Hareem Farooq and Aagha Ali pair up for an upcoming Eid telefilm04:38 PM | 22 Apr, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022