Three Pakistani soldiers martyred in terrorists' firing from Afghanistan

RAWALPINDI – Three soldiers of Pakistan Army were martyred at a border post by firing from neighbouring Afghanistan, said military’s media wing in a statement.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), terrorists from inside Afghanistan opened fired on Pakistani troops in Dewagar area, North Waziristan District.

Troops responded in a befitting manner, it said, adding that three soldiers embraced martyrdom. ISPR said that terrorists suffered heavy causalities.

More to follow…