Pakistan hails Turkiye for constructive role in defusing Pak-Iran tensions

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad and Turkiye engaged in retaliatory bombing last week in latest sign of escalation, but the Asian neighbors agreed to defuse tensions and reestablish full diplomatic ties.
Pakistan's interim Federal Minister for Information Murtaza Solangi hailed Ankara's constructive role in de-escalation of the regional tensions.
Speaking with an international media outlet, Solangi said the situation returned to normalcy with effective measures taken by the government of Pakistan. The minister however said goodwill gestures and continuous contacts of friendly nations are highly commendable.
The info minister said Pakistan fulfilled its duty and normalized the situation, and further explained that it was not possible for Islamabad to refrain from responding to the aggressive action.
Solangi said Islamabad gave a clear message that whether the aggression against Pakistan comes from any country, we will not remain silent and will respond.
He further praised Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan for having close contact with foreign ministers of both sides to diffuse tensions. Islamabad continues to be in contact with Ankara and Beijing, Solangi said, saying ongoing diplomatic efforts played due role amid tensions.
He reiterated strong connection between Pakistan and Turkiye, calling Ankara a valuable asset.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar and other currencies after gaining some momentum in the open bank market.
On Tuesday, the US dollar was quoted at 279.2 for buying and 281.45 for selling.
Euro hovers around 305 for buying and 308 for selling while the new rate of the British Pound stands at 354.5 for buying and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|281.45
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.5
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.15
|752.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.88
|41.28
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.79
|36.14
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.1
|915.1
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.32
|59.92
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.82
|172.82
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.7
|27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.76
|734.76
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.87
|77.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.25
|324.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.87
|8.02
