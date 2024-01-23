Search

Pakistan hails Turkiye for constructive role in defusing Pak-Iran tensions

Web Desk
09:02 AM | 23 Jan, 2024
Pakistan hails Turkiye for constructive role in defusing Pak-Iran tensions
ISLAMABAD – Islamabad and Turkiye engaged in retaliatory bombing last week in latest sign of escalation, but the Asian neighbors agreed to defuse tensions and reestablish full diplomatic ties.

Pakistan's interim Federal Minister for Information Murtaza Solangi hailed Ankara's constructive role in de-escalation of the regional tensions.

Speaking with an international media outlet, Solangi said the situation returned to normalcy with effective measures taken by the government of Pakistan. The minister however said goodwill gestures and continuous contacts of friendly nations are highly commendable.

The info minister said Pakistan fulfilled its duty and normalized the situation, and further explained that it was not possible for Islamabad to refrain from responding to the aggressive action.

Solangi said Islamabad gave a clear message that whether the aggression against Pakistan comes from any country, we will not remain silent and will respond. 

He further praised Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan for having close contact with foreign ministers of both sides to diffuse tensions. Islamabad continues to be in contact with Ankara and Beijing, Solangi said, saying ongoing diplomatic efforts played due role amid tensions.

He reiterated strong connection between Pakistan and Turkiye, calling Ankara a valuable asset. 



