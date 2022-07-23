PM Shehbaz takes notice of shortage of essential medicines in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken notice of reports about absence of essential medicines in the country and sought a report from top health body.
Following the directives, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan’s (DRAP) Committee on Life Saving Drugs has launched an investigation into the matter. It has asked all federal and provincial authorities to submit a report in this regard by today.
A letter sent to the DRAP stated that around 60 essential medicines, including those for psychiatric illnesses, tuberculosis, neurological disorders and cancer, are not available in the market.
Meanwhile, pharmaceutical industry said that various companies had stopped production of these medicines due to an exponential increase in raw material costs and devaluation of the Pakistani currency.
It said that more than 90 percent of raw materials for drug manufacturing in Pakistan are imported.
The industry warned that shortage of medicines in the South Asian country will deepen further if prices are not jacked up.
