02:33 PM | 23 Jul, 2022
Sajal Aly’s latest photo ignites online debate
KARACHI – Lollywood diva Sajal Aly is a talent powerhouse who has won hearts of the audience with her charismatic performances in the entertainment industry.

An actor par excellence, not only has her craft won appreciation in Pakistan, but also globally. Time and again, the Alif star has proved that she is a force to reckon with.

This time around, the Yeh Dil Mera star is at the centre of a debate after his latest photo holding a digital tasbeeh went viral on social media. She can be seen wearing a pink top with black jeans while holding blue tasbeeh in her hand.

On one side, a group of social media users are praising the Aangan star for her religious side and a few of keyboard warriors are taking a jibe at her on other side over her wardrobe choices.

The moral brigade censuring the celebrity over contradiction in her appearance, saying she is holding a tasbeeh without covering his head and wearing a western dress.

On the work front, Sajal Aly has been praised for her performance in the new ARY Digital drama Sinf-e-Aahan which has gained hype for its star-studded cast.

Alishbah Anjum leaves fans thrilled with first teaser of new song
04:46 PM | 23 Jul, 2022

