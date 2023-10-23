Federal Board offers ten new courses to provide students practical skills

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has launched 10 new diplomas in the Matric-Tech and Inter-Tech courses.

The National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) designed the courses, which are meant to provide students practical skills.

The statement was made via the FBISE's social media accounts.

The most recent diplomas in the Matric-Tech and Inter-Tech programmes are these:

- Hair & Beauty Services

- Hotel Management

- Professional Chef

- Tourism Management

- Graphics Designer

- Digital Marketing

- Web & App Designing

- Early Childhood

- Fashion Designing

- Media Production

The increasing need for qualified experts in various fields will be aided by these courses. The NAVTTC and FBISE are working together to give students useful skills.

Students who are interested in learning more should call FBISE at 111-032-473 for further information. They can also check the organization's official website to remain up to date.