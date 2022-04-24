PM Shehbaz announces 60-day remission for prisoners ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr

Sharif inspects provision of basic facilities to the inmates
07:50 PM | 24 Apr, 2022
LAHORE – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced two-month remission for prisoners across Pakistan, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said.

The newly-elected premier who is known for his ‘can-do’ administrative style visited Kot Lakhpat Jail, Lahore on Sunday.

The Information minister shared the details in a series of tweets as the premier announced formation of a committee to devise a comprehensive strategy for the welfare of the inmates and improving the overall conditions of the prisons.

The committee would comprise officers representing all provinces of the country, the PML-N leader said.

Prime Minister also directed further improvement in dining and health facilities for prisoners.

He mentioned that all possible patronage was included in the duties of the government to make the prisoners who have completed their sentence, active citizens of the society.

