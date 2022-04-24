PM Shehbaz announces 60-day remission for prisoners ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr
Sharif inspects provision of basic facilities to the inmates
LAHORE – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced two-month remission for prisoners across Pakistan, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said.
The newly-elected premier who is known for his ‘can-do’ administrative style visited Kot Lakhpat Jail, Lahore on Sunday.
The Information minister shared the details in a series of tweets as the premier announced formation of a committee to devise a comprehensive strategy for the welfare of the inmates and improving the overall conditions of the prisons.
وزیراعظم شہباز شریف نے کوٹ لکھپت جیل لاہور کا دورہ کیا.پاکستان بھر میں قیدیوں کی سزا میں دو ماہ کی کمی کا اعلان کیا ۔وزیر داخلہ رانا ثناءاللہ کی سربراہی میں ایک کمیٹی بنانے کا اعلان کیا جو جیلوں میں قیدیوں کی سہولت اور اور مجموعی نظام کی بہتری کے لیے جامع حکمت عملی مرتب کرے گی pic.twitter.com/RnbY7cE0GG— Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) April 24, 2022
The committee would comprise officers representing all provinces of the country, the PML-N leader said.
Prime Minister also directed further improvement in dining and health facilities for prisoners.
Shehbaz Sharif 'be provided mattress, chair and ... 11:59 AM | 22 Oct, 2020
LAHORE – An accountability court on Wednesday ordered the superintendent of Kot Lakhpat Jail to allow home-cooked ...
He mentioned that all possible patronage was included in the duties of the government to make the prisoners who have completed their sentence, active citizens of the society.
