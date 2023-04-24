Pakistan and India exchange sweets at Wagah Border

LAHORE – In an exchange of traditional pleasantries on Wednesday, Pakistan Rangers gave treats to members of the Indian Border Security Forces (BSF).

At the India-Pakistan Wagah Border Post, Pakistani Wing Commander Bilal gave sweets to Deputy Inspector General JS Oberoi of the Indian Border Security Force (BSF).

Ramadan, a month of fasting during which observant Muslims refrain from food and drink from dawn until dark, comes to a conclusion on the three-day Eid holiday, which started after the appearance of a new crescent moon over the weekend.

The exchange of greetings and sweets between Pakistani and Indian forces is a routine feature between the two countries.