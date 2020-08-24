Coronavirus — NCOC asks provinces to ensure strict compliance with SOPs

ISLAMABAD – National Command and Operations Center has directed the provinces to expedite administrative measures to ensure strict adherence to SOPs regarding coronavirus and security measures during Muharram Majalis and processions.

During today's video link meeting of NCOC, Minister for Planning Asad Umer appreciated the strict implementation of SOPs in Hazara Town, Quetta, Lahore and Islamabad.

He directed all provincial governments including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir to closely monitor the situation of Covid-19 during Muharram.