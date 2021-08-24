Covid-19 infects 4,075, kills 91 in a day: NCOC
Web Desk
09:34 AM | 24 Aug, 2021
Covid-19 infects 4,075, kills 91 in a day: NCOC
Share

ISLAMABAD – Amid the recent uptick in coronavirus cases owing to the fourth wave of the pandemic, Pakistan has recorded 91 new deaths and 4,075 new infections on Tuesday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 25,094 and the number of confirmed cases stands at 1,131,659.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 2,857 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 1,015,519. As of Tuesday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 91,046 while the national positivity stands at 6.79 percent.

At least 422,418 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 382,332in Punjab 157,721 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 96,771 in Islamabad, 31,865 in Balochistan, 30,865 in Azad Kashmir, and 9,687 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan's Covid-19 death toll crosses grim mark ... 09:40 AM | 23 Aug, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crossed the grim figure of 25,000 on Monday, as Sindh province ...

Moreover, 11,605 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 6,607 in Sindh, 4,819 KP, 852 in Islamabad, 685 in Azad Kashmir, 336 in Balochistan, and 170 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 59,943 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 17,336,393 since the first case was reported.

PAF’s flight lieutenant Dr Mahnoor Farzand dies ... 04:30 PM | 22 Aug, 2021

KARACHI – Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Flight Lieutenant Dr Mahnoor Farzand died of coronavirus on Sunday. According ...

More From This Category
Belgian PM #AlexanderDeCroo lauds #Pakistan’s ...
09:53 AM | 24 Aug, 2021
Pakistan proposed inclusive govt in Afghanistan ...
12:15 AM | 24 Aug, 2021
ODI series between Pakistan, Afghanistan ...
11:46 PM | 23 Aug, 2021
FM Qureshi set to meet neighbours over Afghan ...
10:38 PM | 23 Aug, 2021
Elder brother of Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami passes ...
09:15 PM | 23 Aug, 2021
Fire erupts at Kabul airport amid clashes between ...
08:55 PM | 23 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Atif Aslam making TV debut in upcoming drama serial
11:25 PM | 23 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr