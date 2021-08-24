Covid-19 infects 4,075, kills 91 in a day: NCOC

ISLAMABAD – Amid the recent uptick in coronavirus cases owing to the fourth wave of the pandemic, Pakistan has recorded 91 new deaths and 4,075 new infections on Tuesday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 25,094 and the number of confirmed cases stands at 1,131,659.

Statistics 24 Aug 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 59,943

Positive Cases: 4075

Positivity % : 6.79%

Deaths : 91 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) August 24, 2021

In the past 24 hours, as many as 2,857 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 1,015,519. As of Tuesday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 91,046 while the national positivity stands at 6.79 percent.

At least 422,418 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 382,332in Punjab 157,721 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 96,771 in Islamabad, 31,865 in Balochistan, 30,865 in Azad Kashmir, and 9,687 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan's Covid-19 death toll crosses grim mark ... 09:40 AM | 23 Aug, 2021 ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crossed the grim figure of 25,000 on Monday, as Sindh province ...

Moreover, 11,605 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 6,607 in Sindh, 4,819 KP, 852 in Islamabad, 685 in Azad Kashmir, 336 in Balochistan, and 170 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 59,943 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 17,336,393 since the first case was reported.