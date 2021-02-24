PM Imran meets Sri Lankan president, discuss matters of mutual interest
PM Imran meets Sri Lankan president, discuss matters of mutual interest
COLOMBO – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday met Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat in Sri Lanka’s legislative capital.

Both sides discussed matters of mutual interest during the one-on-one meeting.

The Premier is visiting Sri Lanka for the first time since assuming office in 2018. On his arrival on Tuesday, Sri Lankan top civil leaders welcome Pakistan’s PM. He was accorded a red carpet welcome at the Bandaranaike International Airport.

The Prime Minister called on Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa. Both leaders witnessed the signing of five memorandums of understanding (MOUs) for enhanced bilateral cooperation in the fields of investment, science and technology, and industrial technology.

