Coke Studio 14: Twitter reacts to Atif Aslam and Momina Mustehsan’s 'Sajan Das Na'
Web Desk
07:20 PM | 24 Jan, 2022
Coke Studio 14 has dropped its latest electrifying track Sajan Das Na featuring the heartthrob Atif Aslam and the singing sensation Momina Mustehsan on Saturday.

Needless to say, the seasoned favourite duo's latest offering has been welcomed with a lukewarm response with many jamming to it while others dubbed it a failed experiment.

The latest song Sajan Das Na is a visual and audio treat with a decent beat projected by a vibrant music video. However, the slow-jam romance ballad has failed to resonate with the music buffs.

Twitterati sprung into action immediately after Atif Aslam and Momina Mustehsan left the rocked and thrilled with their latest composition.

Showering them with love and admiration, some are heaping praises of Coke Studio latest offering while others have expressed disappointment.

On the work front, Atif Aslam has been hugely lauded for his spectacular performance in star-studded drama Sang-e-Mah where he plays the charismatic character of 'Hilmand'.

