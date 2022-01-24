Coke Studio 14: Twitter reacts to Atif Aslam and Momina Mustehsan’s 'Sajan Das Na'

Coke Studio 14 has dropped its latest electrifying track Sajan Das Na featuring the heartthrob Atif Aslam and the singing sensation Momina Mustehsan on Saturday.

Needless to say, the seasoned favourite duo's latest offering has been welcomed with a lukewarm response with many jamming to it while others dubbed it a failed experiment.

The latest song Sajan Das Na is a visual and audio treat with a decent beat projected by a vibrant music video. However, the slow-jam romance ballad has failed to resonate with the music buffs.

Twitterati sprung into action immediately after Atif Aslam and Momina Mustehsan left the rocked and thrilled with their latest composition.

Showering them with love and admiration, some are heaping praises of Coke Studio latest offering while others have expressed disappointment.

Versatility suits Atif! Absolutely loving the track. Coke Studio never fails to bring new dimensions in this present season ❤️#SajanDasNa https://t.co/rPhyERftGi — Inam Ullah (@I_Inamjaved) January 23, 2022

Just heard @cokestudio's "Sajan Das Na" by @itsaadee and @MominaMustehsan and absolutely loving it. This fresh sound is what we all needed. Kudos to @zulfiqarjkhan for bringing it! ????????????????♥️ — Ali ???? (@alinaveedlive) January 22, 2022

I just listened to Sajan das na by Atif and Momina and their voices compliment each other so well ???????? Just waiting for the music video now???? — Tayy???? (@Txyy1bx21) January 22, 2022

Sajan Das Na- Another disappointing song from Coke Studio. An average composition to say the least. #cokestudio14 — Fawad Ali (@fawadalijourno) January 23, 2022

just watched #SajanDasNa and idk how to feel about it??? i think i don't like it but may be it grows on me???? i don't think momina and atif' voices are complimenting eachother but ehh whatever #CokeStudio14 — sabah™ (@judecardan) January 22, 2022

On the work front, Atif Aslam has been hugely lauded for his spectacular performance in star-studded drama Sang-e-Mah where he plays the charismatic character of 'Hilmand'.