Joint committee to probe Pakistani reporter's mysterious disappearance

ISLAMABAD – The federal government, on special instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has constituted a joint fact finding committee to investigate the disappearance of journalist Ali Imran Syed in Karachi.

The Committee will be headed by Additional Director General FIA, Ehsan Sadiq and its members will include Additional IG, Special Branch, Sindh, Joint Director General, IB, Sindh and DIG East, Sindh Police, Karachi, said an Interior Ministry statement on Saturday.

The committee will ensure close coordination between the federal and provincial governments to ascertain the causes behind the incident and furnish its findings.

Equal representation of federal and provincial governments in the committee has been ensured so that input of all stakeholders is included in the report in a fair and transparent manner.

It added that PM Imran has always been very clear and unequivocal in the past as well regarding such matters and expressed his desire to ensure the rule of law in the country.