Search

LifestylePakistan

Actress Salomi Aziz's brother fatally shot in attempted robbery

Noor Fatima 06:00 PM | 25 Dec, 2022
Actress Salomi Aziz's brother fatally shot in attempted robbery
Source: Pakistan Hospitality Show

Veteran Pakistani stage actress Salomi Aziz's brother - Abdul Waheed - has been the victim of resistance to a robbery case. The fatal shooting took place near Gurumandir in Karachi’s Jamshed neighborhood on Saturday.

At first, eyewitnesses assumed that the case was regular theft but police officials claimed that the incident seemed like a personal dispute. Police officials maintained that the unfortunate incident took place in a matter of seconds, clouding the motives of the accused.

According to Ahmed, an employee of Hakeem's clinic, two individuals barged into the clinic demanding money from the person at the cash register - Waheed - while pointing a gun at him. Ahmed initiated a verbal altercation and hit the defendant while Waheed tried to grab the other one. In their defense, the defendant with the cash fatally shot Waheed. Fortunately, Hakeem Noor Mohammad and Ahmed were safe. According to the police officials, the CCTV footage revealed that the accused did not steal anything from the shop, causing further confusion behind their offence.

Aziz, in a statement, stated that her deceased brother worked as a herbalist and didn't have animosity with anyone in his business. The veteran stage actress claimed that the family will take proper legal action.

The actress concluded, "The police must not call it an enmity to cover up the case. We shall take legal action against the murderers."

Waheed's case has also been registered by Tawheed Aziz Hashmi, the owner of Al-Shafai Pharmacy and brother of deceased Abdul Waheed, against the unknown offenders at Jamshed Quarter police station.

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Pakistan declares attempted suicide non-punishable act

05:09 PM | 23 Dec, 2022

Pakistani actress Mariam Ansari's new dance video lands on internet

12:15 AM | 21 Dec, 2022

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain look adorable together at a family wedding

04:02 PM | 20 Dec, 2022

Ishtiaq Baig files defamation suit against Nazia Hassan’s brother in UK

01:05 PM | 19 Dec, 2022

Iran arrests popular actress over her support for anti-government protests

04:21 PM | 18 Dec, 2022

Another Indian actress booked in money laundering case

11:14 PM | 16 Dec, 2022
Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Advertisement

Latest

Actress Salomi Aziz's brother fatally shot in attempted robbery

06:00 PM | 25 Dec, 2022

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – December 25, 2022

07:45 AM | 25 Dec, 2022

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 25, 2022 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 232.4 234.85
Euro EUR 259.5 262
UK Pound Sterling GBP 295 298
U.A.E Dirham AED 69 69.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 65.1 65.7
Australian Dollar AUD 152 153.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 602.16 606.66
Canadian Dollar CAD 166.09 167.44
China Yuan CNY 32.4 32.65
Danish Krone DKK 32.24 32.59
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.03 29.38
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.8
Japanese Yen JPY 2.25 2.29
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739 744
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 143.33 144.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 587.99 592.49
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.75 62.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 165.24 166.54
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 243.87 245.62
Thai Bhat THB 6.46 6.56

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 175,900 on Sunday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 150,810. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 138,430 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 161,450.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Karachi PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Islamabad PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Peshawar PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Quetta PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Sialkot PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Attock PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Gujranwala PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Jehlum PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Multan PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Bahawalpur PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Gujrat PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Nawabshah PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Chakwal PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Hyderabad PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Nowshehra PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Sargodha PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Faisalabad PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Mirpur PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Profile: Babar Azam

Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: