Actress Salomi Aziz's brother fatally shot in attempted robbery

Veteran Pakistani stage actress Salomi Aziz's brother - Abdul Waheed - has been the victim of resistance to a robbery case. The fatal shooting took place near Gurumandir in Karachi’s Jamshed neighborhood on Saturday.
At first, eyewitnesses assumed that the case was regular theft but police officials claimed that the incident seemed like a personal dispute. Police officials maintained that the unfortunate incident took place in a matter of seconds, clouding the motives of the accused.
According to Ahmed, an employee of Hakeem's clinic, two individuals barged into the clinic demanding money from the person at the cash register - Waheed - while pointing a gun at him. Ahmed initiated a verbal altercation and hit the defendant while Waheed tried to grab the other one. In their defense, the defendant with the cash fatally shot Waheed. Fortunately, Hakeem Noor Mohammad and Ahmed were safe. According to the police officials, the CCTV footage revealed that the accused did not steal anything from the shop, causing further confusion behind their offence.
Aziz, in a statement, stated that her deceased brother worked as a herbalist and didn't have animosity with anyone in his business. The veteran stage actress claimed that the family will take proper legal action.
The actress concluded, "The police must not call it an enmity to cover up the case. We shall take legal action against the murderers."
Waheed's case has also been registered by Tawheed Aziz Hashmi, the owner of Al-Shafai Pharmacy and brother of deceased Abdul Waheed, against the unknown offenders at Jamshed Quarter police station.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 25, 2022 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|232.4
|234.85
|Euro
|EUR
|259.5
|262
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|295
|298
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|69
|69.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|65.1
|65.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|152
|153.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|602.16
|606.66
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|166.09
|167.44
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.4
|32.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.24
|32.59
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.03
|29.38
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.29
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739
|744
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|143.33
|144.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|587.99
|592.49
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|165.24
|166.54
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|243.87
|245.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.46
|6.56
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 175,900 on Sunday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 150,810. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 138,430 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 161,450.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Karachi
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Islamabad
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Peshawar
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Quetta
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Sialkot
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Attock
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Gujranwala
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Jehlum
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Multan
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Gujrat
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Nawabshah
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Chakwal
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Hyderabad
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Nowshehra
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Sargodha
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Faisalabad
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
|Mirpur
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,060
