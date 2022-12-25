Actress Salomi Aziz's brother fatally shot in attempted robbery

Veteran Pakistani stage actress Salomi Aziz's brother - Abdul Waheed - has been the victim of resistance to a robbery case. The fatal shooting took place near Gurumandir in Karachi’s Jamshed neighborhood on Saturday.

At first, eyewitnesses assumed that the case was regular theft but police officials claimed that the incident seemed like a personal dispute. Police officials maintained that the unfortunate incident took place in a matter of seconds, clouding the motives of the accused.

According to Ahmed, an employee of Hakeem's clinic, two individuals barged into the clinic demanding money from the person at the cash register - Waheed - while pointing a gun at him. Ahmed initiated a verbal altercation and hit the defendant while Waheed tried to grab the other one. In their defense, the defendant with the cash fatally shot Waheed. Fortunately, Hakeem Noor Mohammad and Ahmed were safe. According to the police officials, the CCTV footage revealed that the accused did not steal anything from the shop, causing further confusion behind their offence.

Aziz, in a statement, stated that her deceased brother worked as a herbalist and didn't have animosity with anyone in his business. The veteran stage actress claimed that the family will take proper legal action.

The actress concluded, "The police must not call it an enmity to cover up the case. We shall take legal action against the murderers."

Waheed's case has also been registered by Tawheed Aziz Hashmi, the owner of Al-Shafai Pharmacy and brother of deceased Abdul Waheed, against the unknown offenders at Jamshed Quarter police station.