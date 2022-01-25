Faryal Mehmood’s new dance video goes viral
Lollywood diva Faryal Mehmood is undeniably a force to be reckoned with due to her impeccable acting skills and gorgeous looks that proves that she is a performer at heart.
This time around, the Raqeeb Se star leaves admirers stunned with her alluring dance moves as she gracefully sways her body to the rhythm of the soft hum.
Dressed in a western casual chic outfit, Faryal shares a grooving video on her Instagram handle accompanied by a short sweet note.
"So- @abdullah.s.siddiqui THANK YOU for @coke_studio. All the music so far is insane! I couldn’t be happier- so proud of you! Also @mominamustehsan I’m love with your voice. It’s like honey."
Pakistani model-actress Faryal Mehmood revamped her public image by following a strict fitness regime that made waves amongst the public. She has a bold and sassy style statement.
