ICC T20 World Cup trophy arrives in Pakistan

The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trophy arrived in Islamabad for a three-day visit to Pakistan as part of its global tour ahead of the tournament in June.

The prestigious trophy was showcased at the National Monument, where it was met with excitement from numerous fans eagerly anticipating its arrival.

After its display in Islamabad, the trophy will continue its journey to Abbottabad and Lahore. It will be on view at Gaddafi Stadium during the final T20I between Pakistan and New Zealand on Saturday.

The T20 World Cup 2024 will take place from June 2 to 29 in the USA and West Indies.

The tournament features 20 qualifying teams divided into four groups of five. The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super 8 stage, which consists of two groups of four. The top two teams from each group will then progress to the semifinals, leading up to the final match.

This marks the first time since 2010 that the West Indies will host a T20 World Cup, a tournament last won by England.

Additionally, it is the first time the USA will host an event of this magnitude.

England are the defending champions, having won the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia by defeating Pakistan in the final.