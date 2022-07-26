Dania hurls serious allegations at Bushra amid row over Aamir Liaquat’s postmortem

BAHAWALPUR – Dania Malik, the third wife of late televangelist Aamir Liaquat Hussain, has issued a fiery statement against deceased’s former spouse Bushra Iqbal as their row over postmortem of their late husband has deepened.

Recently, Dania moved the Sindh High Court (SHC) seeking order for exhumation and postmortem of her husband, a demand that is opposed by Aamir Liaquat’s children and Bushra Iqbal.

The 18-year-old shared a note on her Instagram story section, stating that postmortem should and will take place to get all the things cleared.

Questioning Bushra’s intentions for delaying the postmortem, Dania alleged the former of issuing threats to her over filing a plea with the high court in this regard.

“Now she is sending us life threats over attending the upcoming hearing of the case,” the teenager wrote, adding that “Buhsra Bibi” had looted Aamir Liaquat in the name of their children.

“Where were you when his videos were leaked,” she questioned, adding that she just wanted to get the postmortem of Aamir Liaquat done.

In a veil reference, she also hinted a taking action to get her right form inheritance left by Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

She said that the former wife was more responsible for the death of the renowned TV host as she kept his children away from him after divorce.

Bushra Iqbal is yet to reply the allegation leveled by Dania Malik.