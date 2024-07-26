Chicken meat prices go up in Lahore; check latest rate today

LAHORE – Chicken meat, which is widely used for its versatility in dishes, prices further increased in Lahore on Friday, July 26.

Chicken Price in Lahore

The price of chicken meat in Lahore witnessed an increase of Rs7 per kg, with new retail rate fixing at Rs587 per kilogram. Poultry dealers linked the surge with higher demand and dip in production due to scorching heat.

The alive chicken rate also moved up by Rs5, with wholesale rate standing at Rs390 per kg and retail rate Rs405 per kg.

The price of eggs remained unchanged at Rs260 per dozen in Lahore.

A day earlier, the chicken meat was being sold at Rs580 per kg while poultry association noted a Rs15 per kg drop in chicken prices on Thursday.