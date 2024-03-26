Here’s latest update on appointment of SHOs in Karachi police

KARACHI – Authorities have once again made the test-pass system operational for appointment of SHOs in Karachi police.

The Karachi police chief has established a committee for the test and interview as a notification in this regard has been issued.

The notification states that officers with good reputation will be included in the pool of SHOs, adding that USC qualified sub-inspectors can submit their application for the promotion.

The notification states the officers, who were recently posted without the USC, will be removed from the post of the SHOs.

It asked the officers, who have already passed the test, to not submit applications as they will be automatically added to the pool.

It is recalled that IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon had introduced the pool policy for the SHO, who have passed the test.