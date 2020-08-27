JDC Welfare Foundation emerged as ray of hope for people in distress

With the perfect combination of sincerity and outstanding efforts, JDC Welfare Foundation is engaged in almost all domains and spheres of welfare work to promote the physical and material well-being of people in need since last 12 years.

From health care services to provide free food and financial assistance to students, widows and unemployed person, the organization under the leadership of Zafar Abbas is serving people without any discrimination of caste, creed and colour.

JDC actively assisted people during a turbulent time of Covid-19 Pandemic by distributing an incredible number of ration bags throughout the country. In a single day, about 35,000 to 40,000 ration bags were distributed among COVID -19 victims during the tough times.

Besides providing assistance, it has a vast capacity of providing free food to people in need. Approximately 50,000 persons are benefited from food arrangements on a daily basis from two Daster Khawan Centre.

When it comes to rain disaster or a plane crash in Karachi, the determined leader of the JDC foundation is always on the forefront with other welfare organisaton to conduct relief efforts.

The welfare efforts of JDC also authenticated by celebrities including Fahad Mustafa, Faisal Qureshi, Humaima Malik, Dua Malik, Yamna Zaidi and Ayub Khoso etc. who helped it in ration distribution in different areas. The kind activities of the organization are not limited to a specific area but all major cities are covered in its drive.

As regard to quote by Zafar Abbas, it is rightly said: “He born to serve”. Being a humanitarian provides him with the opportunity to exert all possible efforts (Physical & intellectuals to save lives and give hope to the disaster-hit population.