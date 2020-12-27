Two majors among four martyred as Pakistan Army helicopter crashes in GB
RAWALPINDI – A Pakistan Army aviation helicopter crashed due to technical reasons during casualty evacuation near Minimarg, Gilgit-Baltistan on Saturday.
According to the military’s media wing, the helicopter was evacuating the body of martyred soldier Sepoy Abdul Qadeer to Combined Military Hospital in Skardu. The crash occurred due to technical reasons, the statement added.
The martyred officers and soldiers are identified as Pilot Major M Hussain, Co-Pilot Major Ayaz Hussain, Naik Inzimam Alam, and Sepoy Muhammad Farooq, ISPR.
Governor Gilgit Baltistan Raja Jalal Hussain, Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid, and Information Minister Fatehullah Khan paid homage to the martyred.
Major Ayaz, who was martyred in the crash, belongs to Karachi while Major Hussain Shaheed was a resident of Skardu. Naik Inzamam belongs to Chakwal and soldier Farooq Shaheed was a resident of Sahiwal.
