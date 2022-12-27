Election Commission again defers local bodies polls in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – The top electoral body has once again delayed local government elections in the country’s federal capital following a change in the union councils of Islamabad.

The five-member commission, led by the chief election commissioner, announced the reserved verdict after the completion of the arguments and deferred the LG elections due to be held on December 31.

It was reported that local authorities made all the preparations including the filing of nomination papers and the allocation of election symbols to the candidates while publishing of the ballot papers was also done.

More to follow…