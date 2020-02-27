Coronavirus fear: Saudi Arabia temporarily suspends entry for Umrah pilgrimages

Web Desk
11:20 AM | 27 Feb, 2020
Coronavirus fear: Saudi Arabia temporarily suspends entry for Umrah pilgrimages
RIYADH - Saudi Arabia has temporarily suspended entry for individuals seeking to perform Umrah pilgrimage in Mecca or visiting the Prophet's Mosque in Madina from today (Thursday) due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus.

According to a government statement, Saudi Arabia bans religious tourists coming from countries in which the new Coronavirus 19-COVID poses a risk.

The government is "suspending entry to the Kingdom for the purpose of Umrah and visiting the Prophet s Mosque temporarily", the foreign ministry said in a statement, referring to the Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca that can be undertaken at any time of year.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia also suspended visas for tourists visiting countries where the deadly virus has erupted.

It is worthy to be mention here that there has been a sudden increase of coronavirus victims in parts of Asia, Europe and the Middle East (ME).

