Six Punjab residents killed in Bus Attack by Baloch militants near Gwadar

QUETTA – The ongoing terrorism wave in Balochistan saw another bloody act of violence, as six people were killed as Baloch militants opened fire on a bus traveling from Gwadar to Karachi on Tuesday.

Reports in local media said the incident occurred in the Kalmat area, where attackers stopped a Karachi-bound passenger coach and sprayed bullets at passengers, killing 5 on the spot, while another man later succumbed to injuries in hospital later.

Among the deceased, one victim was identified as a resident of Multan. The motive behind the attack remains unclear, but authorities are treating the incident as a terrorist act.

Pakistani officials condemned brutal assault, calling it a cowardly act of terrorism targeting innocent civilians. Top government members, including Interior Minister extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and emphasized that such violence is a crime against humanity.

He reaffirmed that these acts of terror will not weaken the nation’s commitment to combating terrorism.

Previously, several laborers from Punjab were also killed by unidentified gunmen while working on a tube well installation in the Mangocher area of Balochistan.

As investigations into these violent events continue, security measures are being heightened across the region in response to the rising tide of violence by BLA and other banned outfits.