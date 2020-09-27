Modi's speech at UNGA divorced from reality: Pakistan 

NEW YORK - Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), Munir Akram has said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at the UN General Assembly was divorced from the reality of an intolerant, divided, brutal and economically failing India, locked in disputes with all its neighbours and it was silent on critical international issues.

While commenting on the Indian Prime Minister speech, he said that the Indian Prime Minister made no mention of issues such as Kashmir, the Middle East, especially the Palestine question, as well as climate change.

Munir Akram while referring to Modi's boasts about the reforms he had introduced, including freeing of 600 million people from open defecation, said the world is not very interested in how many Indians defecate in public.

Since August 5, 2019, India has come under heavy criticism from the UN and other international human rights organizations and the media for its oppressive occupation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, its gross human rights violations of the Kashmir people, and marginalization of its minorities, including millions of Muslims in the country.