Fashion designer Maria B receives flak for transphobic comments
Ace fashion designer Maria B has taken to her Instagram account to share her two cents on the current hot topic that has engulfed the country aka the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2018.
She shared with the public a video of her and her sisters Najia and Aafia talking about the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2018.
“The first thing that one needs to do is to identify what transgender means. Who is the most famous transgender in the world? Everyone knows about Kim Kardashian and her father. He was her father first and then her mother. His name is Caitlyn Jenner,” Butt said.
Moreover, she also questioned if the act approved by lawmakers in Pakistan is for people like Jenner. “No absolutely not, this act was made for the khwaja sira community. There is a massive difference between them and transgenders.|
Earlier, she clashed horns with transgender rights activist Dr Mehrub Moiz Awan after latter was excluded from a TEDxISL (International School Lahore) panel in a move she decried as transphobia.
Maria B lauds Lahore school for removing trans ... 09:56 PM | 17 Aug, 2022
Escaping social media wars and verbal diarrhoea on the internet is almost impossible nowadays. The latest fiasco that ...
